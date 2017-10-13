Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Valeo obtains authorization from European Commission to acquire FTE
Oct 13 (Reuters) - VALEO
Valeo renews its application to the European Commission for authorization to acquire FTE
Sept 8 (Reuters) - VALEO
Ichikoh Industries to invest 16.4 bln yen to set up new automobile lamp factory
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ichikoh Industries Ltd <7244.T>:* Says it will invest 16.4 billion yen to set up a new automobile lamp factory in Kanagawa and start operation in July 2019 . Full Article
Valeo completes $450 million convertible bond issue
Valeo
Valeo issues $450 mln non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds
Valeo SA
Bain Capital to sell Germany company FTE Automotive to Valeo
Bain Capital Private Equity: Has reached an agreement to sell FTE Automotive to Valeo . The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2016 or the first quarter of 2017 . The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals . Rothschild and Goldman Sachs advised bain capital on the transaction Further company coverage: [VLOF.PA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Valeo to acquire German company FTE automotive
Valeo
Bain Capital in talks to sell FTE Automotive GmbH to Valeo SA- Bloomberg
: Bain Capital in advanced talks to sell German clutch maker FTE Automotive GmbH To French auto parts company Valeo SA- Bloomberg, citing sources Source (http://bloom.bg/1UvbfMq) (Bengaluru Newsroom) (((+91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780);)). Full Article
Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding IP disputes
Valeo
Valeo announces 50/50 JV with Siemens in high voltage propulsion systems
Valeo SA:Valeo announces 50/50 joint venture with Siemens in high voltage propulsion systems.The two companies to propose a complete range of high voltage components and systems (higher than 60v) for all kinds of electric vehicles. Full Article
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)
