Valneva SE (VLS.PA)
2.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€2.72
--
--
--
--
79,291
€3.23
€2.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Valneva SE:Expects 2016 overall IFRS revenues to reach 90 to 100 million euros with product sales in expected range of 70 to 80 million euros.FY 2016 revenue: 98.53 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Company anticipates continued growth of Ixiaro /Jespect sales to approximately 50 million euros in 2016, up from 30.6 million euros in 2015.Improved revenues due to Valneva's new global marketing & distribution network are expected to lead to a gross margin on product sales of approximately 50 pct in 2016.Expects to reduce its EBITDA loss to less than 5 million euros in 2016 while continuing to invest around 25 million euros in research and development.Envisions growing its revenues to approximately 250 million euros in 2020 through existing and future products.Long term company will continue to build on value growth from research and development and anticipates investing at least 20 pct of its revenues annually in an innovative research and development pipeline. Full Article
Valneva SE:Valneva announces $42 million IXIARO supply contract with US government.Valneva will supply IXIARO doses to the defense logistics agency (DLA), supply center of the Us Department of Defense. Full Article
Valneva SE:FY 2016 expected gross margin on product sales of about 50 pct.FY 2016 EBITDA loss expected to be reduced to less than 5 million euros. Full Article
Valneva SE:Signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for EB66 cell line.To supply process development services for EB66 -based influenza vaccines.Advanced development program sponsored by the US department of health and human services.Is entitled to receive milestone payments as well as royalties associated with future sales.To receive research fees under the new agreement. Full Article
Valneva SE:Is evaluating the development of a Zika vaccine. Full Article
Valneva SE:Announces approval of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine through commercial partner Adimmune in Taiwan.Announced that vaccine manufacturer Adimmune was granted marketing approval for Valneva's Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine by the Taiwanese Food & Drug Administration (TFDA). Full Article
* EBITDA INCREASED STRONGLY IN H1 2017 REACHING EUR 7.6 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 4.7 MILLION IN H1 2016)