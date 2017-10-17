Edition:
Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)

VM.L on London Stock Exchange

295.40GBp
4:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-6.10 (-2.02%)
Prev Close
301.50
Open
302.00
Day's High
304.80
Day's Low
294.20
Volume
707,011
Avg. Vol
2,313,473
52-wk High
353.30
52-wk Low
256.20

Virgin Money says ‍gross mortgage lending was 6.5 bln stg to end of Q3
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc ::‍GROSS MORTGAGE LENDING OF £6.5 BILLION TO END OF Q3, A MARKET SHARE OF 3.5 PER CENT​.‍FULL YEAR GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED​.‍FY 2017 CET1 RATIO EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 13.5 PER CENT​.‍Q3 BANKING NIM 2 CONSISTENT WITH FY 2017 GUIDANCE​."EXPERIENCING ROBUST CUSTOMER DEMAND WITH STABLE CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR"​.  Full Article

Virgin Money stalls SME lending plans after Brexit vote
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Virgin Money CEO: Virgin Money to think "much harder" about further recruitment, probably slowdown new hires to manage costs in uncertain times after Brexit .Decides not to immediately enter SME lending after Brexit vote, refocuses on investment into its digital banking business.  Full Article

Virgin Money half-year underlying pretax profit rises
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc : 2016 half-year results . Total capital ratio of 17.5 per cent and a leverage ratio of 3.8 per cent at h1 2016. . Gross mortgage lending of £4.3 billion, 19 percent higher than H1 2015. Net lending of £2.2 billion in H1 2016, 29 percent higher than H1 2015. . Although Bank of England did not cut bank rate in July 2016, interest rates are now expected to stay lower for longer . Underlying profit before tax increased by 53 per cent to £101.8 million, from £66.4 million in h1 2015 . Underlying return on tangible equity improved to 12.2 per cent from 9.5 per cent in h1 2015 . Strong capital base, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.3 per cent at h1 2016. . Credit card balances increased to £2.1 billion at end of june 2016, 31 per cent higher than FY 2015 . A lower for longer forecast interest rate may put pressure on banking sector net interest margins and therefore business and financial performance .Completed a second RMBS issuance in May 2016 securing that tranche of funding and enhancing group's strong balance sheet position in preparation for referendum.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months

Oct 17 Virgin Money reported gross mortgage lending of 6.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) to the end of the third quarter, in line with a year earlier, and said it had seen robust customer demand due to low unemployment and a resilient housing market.

