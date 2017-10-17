Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Virgin Money says gross mortgage lending was 6.5 bln stg to end of Q3
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
Virgin Money stalls SME lending plans after Brexit vote
Virgin Money CEO: Virgin Money to think "much harder" about further recruitment, probably slowdown new hires to manage costs in uncertain times after Brexit .Decides not to immediately enter SME lending after Brexit vote, refocuses on investment into its digital banking business. Full Article
Virgin Money half-year underlying pretax profit rises
Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc
UPDATE 1-Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months
Oct 17 Virgin Money reported gross mortgage lending of 6.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) to the end of the third quarter, in line with a year earlier, and said it had seen robust customer demand due to low unemployment and a resilient housing market.