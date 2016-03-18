Edition:
India

V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)

VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,449.00
Open
Rs1,459.00
Day's High
Rs1,459.00
Day's Low
Rs1,402.60
Volume
16,134
Avg. Vol
41,260
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V-Mart Retail Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

V-Mart Retail Ltd:Declared payment of interim dividend of 11.50% i.e. 1.15 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

V-mart Retail Ltd News

» More VMAR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials