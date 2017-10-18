Edition:
India

Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

VNAn.DE on Xetra

37.31EUR
5:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€37.45
Open
€37.63
Day's High
€37.63
Day's Low
€37.24
Volume
300,922
Avg. Vol
1,153,471
52-wk High
€37.83
52-wk Low
€28.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VONOVIA SE ::DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA AND SNI GROUP - LEADERS IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN FRANCE AND GERMANY - SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.  Full Article

Chairman of Conwert admin. board to offer his shares to Vonovia
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Conwert Immobilien Invest Se : German residential real estate company Vonovia announces takeover offer for conwert . Conwert has been informed that Adler real estate ag ("Adler") has committed to tendering entire share adler holds directly or indirectly in Conwert as part of share exchange offer . Vonovia plans to offer all Conwert shareholders 74 vonovia shares for each 149 conwert shares . This is equivalent to eur 17.58 per conwert share based on vonovia's closing price on friday, 2 september 2016 . Chairman of administrative board of conwert, Alexander Proschofsky, intends to tender Conwert shares he holds directly and indirectly into tender offer . Vonovia committed to support candidates nominated by administrative board of conwert . Closing of takeover offer will be subject to legal minimum acceptance level of 50% plus 1 share of all conwert shares as well as other customary closing conditions .Further details will be included in offer document, which is expected to be published on 17 november 2016.  Full Article

Vienna stock exchange: trading in Conwert shares suspended 0820-1000 CET
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Conwert Immobilien Invest Se : Vienna stock exchange says trading in Conwert shares suspended 0820-1000 CET . Suspension comes after Vonovia announces takeover offer for Conwert Further company coverage: [CONW.VI] (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla) ((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Vonovia SE to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Vonovia SE:Proposes dividend of 0.94 euros per share for 2015, up 27 pct.Confirms guidance for FFO I to rise to between 690 million and 710 million euros in 2016.  Full Article

Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen offer likely not reached
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Vonovia SE:Has likely not reached the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.Vonovia's tender offer published on Dec. 1, 2015 has been accepted for about 30.4 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares vs minimum acceptance threshold of 50 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.Expects to publish the final acceptance level of the offer on Feb. 15.  Full Article

Vonovia says acceptance rate in Deutsche Wohnen offer reaches 27.7 pct - Reuters
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Vonovia SE:Says Deutsche Wohnen shareholders representing 27.67 percent of stock have accepted offer - Reuters.  Full Article

Deutsche Wohnen reiterates rejects Vonovia offer
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovia's hostile offer ‍.Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions.Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.  Full Article

Vonovia fixes acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 

Vonovia SE:Irrevocably fixes minimum acceptance threshold at 50 pct.Extends offer period by two weeks.  Full Article

Vonovia SE issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

Vonovia SE:Issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros.Coupon has weighted interest of 1.69 per cent per year with average maturity of over five years.Proceeds of issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to reduce bridge loan obtained to finance cash component of takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen.  Full Article

Cartel office approves Vonovia SE's Deutsche Wohnen buy - Reuters
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 

Vonovia SE:Germany's cartel office has approved property company Vonovia's planned 14 billion-euro hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen - Reuters.  Full Article

Vonovia SE News

Vonovia ties up with France's SNI for expansion outside Germany

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Real estate group Vonovia has signed a partnership deal with France's SNI Group as it looks to expand beyond its German home market, it said on Wednesday.

