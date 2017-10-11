Edition:
5N Plus Inc (VNP.TO)

VNP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
55,725
52-wk High
$3.71
52-wk Low
$1.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

5N plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - 5n Plus Inc ::5N Plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract.5N Plus Inc - ‍program is expected to commence in second half of 2018​.  Full Article

5N plus inc intends to consolidate company's operations at Wellingborough, U.K.
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

5n Plus Inc : Its intention to consolidate company's operations at wellingborough, U.K. with other sites within group . Positive impact from these initiatives will be progressive reaching full potential starting in 2018 . Company will consolidate operations of DeForest-Wisconsin, U.S. and Fairfield-Connecticut, U.S. during first half of 2017 .Restructuring fees associated with these two initiatives are expected to be around $3.5 million with expected payback of less than two years.  Full Article

5N Plus reports Q2 revenue $57.4 mln versus $87.3 mln
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

5n Plus Inc : 5N Plus reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Q2 revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 revenue $57.4 million versus $87.3 million.  Full Article

5N Plus Inc appoints Luc Bertrand Chairman of Board
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

5N Plus Inc:Says appointment of Luc Bertrand as Company's new Chairman of the Board effective immediately.Says Luc Bertrand succeeds Jean-Marie Bourassa, who will continue to serve on the board and as Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee.  Full Article

5N Plus appoints Arjang Roshan as New President and Chief Executive Officer
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

5N Plus Inc:Announce the appointment of Arjang J. Roshan as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 15, 2016.Roshan replaces Jacques L'Ecuyer.  Full Article

