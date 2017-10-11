5N Plus Inc (VNP.TO)
3.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
$3.15
55,725
$3.71
$1.58
5N plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract
5N plus inc intends to consolidate company's operations at Wellingborough, U.K.
5N Plus reports Q2 revenue $57.4 mln versus $87.3 mln
5N Plus Inc appoints Luc Bertrand Chairman of Board
5N Plus Inc:Says appointment of Luc Bertrand as Company's new Chairman of the Board effective immediately.Says Luc Bertrand succeeds Jean-Marie Bourassa, who will continue to serve on the board and as Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee. Full Article
5N Plus appoints Arjang Roshan as New President and Chief Executive Officer
5N Plus Inc:Announce the appointment of Arjang J. Roshan as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 15, 2016.Roshan replaces Jacques L'Ecuyer. Full Article
BRIEF-5N plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract
