Valener reported qtrly adj EPS $0.04

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valener announces dividend reinvestment plan

Valener Inc :Dividend reinvestment plan, where shareholders may elect to have dividends paid reinvested into additional shares at a discount of 2%.

Valener Inc increases quarterly dividend 4 pct

Valener Inc:Says declaration of a $0.27 dividend per common share, up 4% from the previous quarter.