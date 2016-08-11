Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valener reported qtrly adj EPS $0.04
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Valener Inc : Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04 .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Valener announces dividend reinvestment plan
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Valener Inc :Dividend reinvestment plan, where shareholders may elect to have dividends paid reinvested into additional shares at a discount of 2%.  Full Article

Valener Inc increases quarterly dividend 4 pct
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Valener Inc:Says declaration of a $0.27 dividend per common share, up 4% from the previous quarter.  Full Article

Valener Inc News

BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06

* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results

