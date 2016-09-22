Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)
15,662.81ZAc
23 Oct 2017
204.81 (+1.32%)
15,458.00
15,629.00
15,698.00
15,500.00
1,453,899
2,804,147
18,699.00
13,852.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vodacom announces 15 year partnership deal with PRASA
Vodacom Group Ltd
Vodacom says qtrly revenue up 5.8 pct to 19.9 bln rand
Vodacom Group Ltd
South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct
Vodacom Group Ltd
S.Africa's Vodacom followed due process in bidding for govt contract- CEO
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 South Africa's mobile operator Vodacom Group followed due process in bidding for a contract to provide mobile services to the government, its chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Wednesday.