May 23 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,.THE COMPANY WILL BE GOVERNED AS PER JOINT MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDING RATIOS WILL BE AS ARDUTCH B.V. 49%, KOÇ HOLDING 1%, VOLTAS LIMITED 49%, TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (TICL) 1%.THE JOINT VENTURE WILL BE ESTABLISHED WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF C. USD 1,500.AFTER THE CLOSING DATE, A CAPITAL INCREASE OF USD 100 MILLION, MINIMUM INVESTMENT AMOUNT, IS PLANNED TO BE MADE TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS PLAN AND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS.THE JV COMPANY TO ENGAGE IN THE PRODUCTION AND SALES OF REFRIGERATORS, IN ADDITION TO THE SALES OF WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, DRYERS, MICROWAVES AND OTHER WHITE GOODS.WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT THE PRODUCTS WILL BE UNDER VOLTAS-BEKO BRAND.