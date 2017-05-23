May 23 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,.THE COMPANY WILL BE GOVERNED AS PER JOINT MANAGEMENT PRINCIPLES AND SHAREHOLDING RATIOS WILL BE AS ARDUTCH B.V. 49%, KOÇ HOLDING 1%, VOLTAS LIMITED 49%, TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (TICL) 1%.THE JOINT VENTURE WILL BE ESTABLISHED WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF C. USD 1,500.AFTER THE CLOSING DATE, A CAPITAL INCREASE OF USD 100 MILLION, MINIMUM INVESTMENT AMOUNT, IS PLANNED TO BE MADE TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS PLAN AND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS.THE JV COMPANY TO ENGAGE IN THE PRODUCTION AND SALES OF REFRIGERATORS, IN ADDITION TO THE SALES OF WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, DRYERS, MICROWAVES AND OTHER WHITE GOODS.WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT THE PRODUCTS WILL BE UNDER VOLTAS-BEKO BRAND.
Voltas Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 815.6 million rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 556.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 573.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.72 billion rupees.
Voltas Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.58 billion rupees; consol total income from operations INR 18.55 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.64 billion rupees .
Voltas Ltd : India's Voltas Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 1.76 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.76 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 1.16 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 2.60 per share .
