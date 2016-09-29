Vossloh AG (VOSG.DE)
Vossloh appoints Andreas Busemann as CEO of Vossloh AG
Vossloh says Vossloh Locomotives wins locomotive contract
Vossloh wins additional large rail fastening systems order for high-speed line in China
Vossloh successfully completes its capital increase
Vossloh says gross proceeds from capital increase amount to 126.9 mln euros
Germany's Vossloh in 127 mln eur capital increase
Vossloh AG confirms FY 2016 forecast, comments on FY 2017 outlook
Vossloh AG:Confirms forecast for group sales and EBIT development for 2016.For FY 2016, continues to anticipate sales between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros and further continuous improvement in operational profitability.For 2017, on the basis of the current group structure, expects an EBIT margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.3 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Vossloh AG raises FY 2017 outlook, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Vossloh AG:Aims for EBIT margin of 5.5-6.5 percent from 2017- CEO.Previously planning for 2017 EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct.Still sees EBIT margin 2016 to increase to between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct.Sales of between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros are forecast for FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue 1,297 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 4.9 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 EBIT margin 6.2 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Vossloh says CEO Schabert will not extend his contract after expiry in March 2017
Vossloh AG:Says CEO Schabert will not extend his contract after expiry in March 2017. Full Article
Vossloh AG comments on FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, issues FY 2017 outlook below analysts' estimates
Vossloh AG:For 2015 anticipates for group, excluding business unit that is up for sale, sales of about 1.13 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.16 billion euros.Sales growth 2016 of between 5 pct and 10 pct expected.EBIT margin 2016 will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct.Planning for 2017 targets EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct on the basis of the current group structure.FY 2016 revenue 1,369 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 5.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 EBIT margin 6.5 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Vossloh H1 net income down to EUR 13.4 mln
* NET SALES ROSE BY 16.7 % TO €492.2 MILLION AFTER SIX MONTHS