Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bentley Motors appoints Adrian Hallmark as CEO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BENTLEY MOTORS: :BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS ADRIAN HALLMARK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BENTLEY MOTORS‍​.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK SUCCEEDS WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER WHO WILL RETIRE FROM BENTLEY MOTORS.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK STARTS NEW ROLE ON 1ST FEBRUARY 2018.BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR ENGINEERING; SALES AND MARKETING; AND PEOPLE, DIGITALISATION AND IT.

Volkswagen group deliveries rise in September by 6.6 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN ::GROUP DELIVERIES IN SEPTEMBER RISE BY 6.6 PERCENT TO 1.0 MILLION VEHICLES.SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES IN EUROPE + 1.5 PERCENT, USA +21.8 PERCENT, CHINA +6.3 PERCENT.JANUARY-SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES RISE BY 2.6 PERCENT TO 7.8 MILLION VEHICLES.

Audi sales up 2.6 pct in September on US, China demand

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AUDI AG ::CAR SALES UP 2.6 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER TO 178,350 VEHICLES; BETWEEN JANUARY AND SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 2.0 PERCENT TO 1.38 MILLION.AUDI SEPTEMBER SALES DOWN 1.1 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 9.6 PERCENT IN THE UNITED STATES, INCREASED BY 7.2 PERCENT IN CHINA AND FELL 0.5 PERCENT IN GERMANY.

VW's Skoda Auto production on path to record 2017 -CEO

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag :Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier says production on path to another record year in 2017.sales hit record in September nP7N1JI00D.

Porsche Cars North America introduces SUV subscription program

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Porsche Cars North America::Introducing new SUV subscription program for "flexible access" to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app​‍​.

Grammer supervisory board endorsed by shareholders at AGM

May 24 (Reuters) - Grammer :Ceo says volkswagen vowg_p.de did not contribute to our defense strategy.Supervisory board chairman says 62.78 percent of shareholders endorse ceo mueller at agm.Says 62.65 percent of shareholders endorse supervisory board chairman probst, counter-motion dismissed.

Porsche SE says Porsche, Piech families in talks for Piech's stake

Porsche Automobil Holding SE : Potential change in the shareholder structure . Says Porsche and Piech families in negotiations as to whether Piech shall transfer major part shares in Porsche SE to further members of Porsche and Piech families .Says it is still unforeseeable whether aforesaid changes in shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur.

Porsche had strong start into 2017 - CEO

Porsche CEO says : First two months were very positive, are confident to slightly grow car sales and revenues in 2017 . Wants to generate synergies via a joint vehicle platform with Audi; plans to be laid out in several weeks . Is currently not planning to set up production outside Germany

Audi says November sales up 4.3 percent to 154,050

Audi : Says November sales up 4.3 percent at 154,050 deliveries .Says Jan-Nov sales up 4.2 percent to 1,713,900 cars.

Volkswagen brand sales up 6.7 percent in September

Volkswagen : VW brand sales up 6.7 percent to 547,700 in September . VW brand sales up 0.4 percent in Western Europe, up 10.4 percent in Central And Eastern Europe in September . VW brand sales down 7.8 percent in the U.S., up 22.8 percent in China in september