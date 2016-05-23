VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL.NS)
VRLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
355.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.60 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs358.85
Open
Rs360.00
Day's High
Rs362.05
Day's Low
Rs354.55
Volume
25,497
Avg. Vol
119,204
52-wk High
Rs384.95
52-wk Low
Rs225.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VRL Logistics' promoters propose to enter civil aviation industry
VRL Logistics Ltd
BRIEF-India's VRL Logistics June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 337.4 million rupees versus profit of 264.7 million rupees year ago