VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL.NS)

VRLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.60 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs358.85
Open
Rs360.00
Day's High
Rs362.05
Day's Low
Rs354.55
Volume
25,497
Avg. Vol
119,204
52-wk High
Rs384.95
52-wk Low
Rs225.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

VRL Logistics' promoters propose to enter civil aviation industry
Monday, 23 May 2016 

VRL Logistics Ltd : Promoters propose to enter civil aviation industry by incorporating a separate co to undertake business of regional airline . Internally deliberating on method of financing of venture . Promoters say they may seek to dilute part of present day holding in co to provide them with liquidity for investment for aviation venture .  Full Article

VRL Logistics Ltd News

BRIEF-India's VRL Logistics June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 337.4 million rupees versus profit of 264.7 million rupees year ago

