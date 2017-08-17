Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valeant receives FDA confirmation of inspection for Tampa facility

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :Valeant receives FDA confirmation of voluntary action indicated (VAI) inspection classification for tampa facility.Valeant - ‍manufacturing uncertainties related to current & upcoming regulatory submissions to be eliminated for products manufactured at tampa facility​.Valeant - ‍FDA confirmed it intends to issue voluntary action indicated inspection classification for bausch + lomb manufacturing facility in tampa.Valeant - received approval Tuesday for a supplemental NDA for tampa​ facility to be a release testing facility for drug substance for Alaway.

Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications

June 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc -:Valeant appoints Arthur J. Shannon as senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications.Valeant - with addition of Shannon, Scott Hirsch will assume role of senior vice president, chief business strategy officer.Valeant - Arthur J. Shannon joins co from Perrigo, Inc., where he served as vice president of global corporate affairs and european investor relations.

Valeant CEO says "right place" for co's debt is "somewhere in the range of $15 bln-$20 bln"

June 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc ::Valeant CEO Papa says it is not his goal to get the company's debt down to zero‍​.Valeant CEO Papa says the "right place" for the company's debt is "somewhere in the range of $15 billion - $20 billion".Valeant CEO Papa says he expects Dendreon sale to close mid-2017.

EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant

May 22 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc : :EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients.EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc - granted Valeant exclusive, worldwide commercial and manufacturing rights to co's EyeGate II delivery system and EGP-437 combination product.EyeGate Pharmaceuticals - co is eligible to receive developmental and sales-based milestones totaling up to about $99.0 million, royalties on valeant's net sales of product.

Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant agree to terms of licensing agreement in oncology

Glycyx Pharmaventures : Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology . Deal allows co to commercialize products containing Methylnaltrexone Bromide for oncology indications in countries outside US, Canada .Glycyx would pay sales-based milestones and royalties to Valeant.

U.S. FDA approves siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : U.S. FDA approves siliq (brodalumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis . U.S. FDA - siliq is marketed by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals . U.S. FDA - "suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with siliq during clinical trials" . U.S. FDA - because of the observed risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, the labeling for siliq includes a boxed warning .FDA - because of observed risk of suicidal ideation, siliq is only available through restricted program under risk evaluation and mitigation strategy.

FDA approves new psoriasis drug

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :FDA approves new psoriasis drug.

Pershing Square Capital Management raises sole share stake in Chipotle

Pershing Square Capital Management LP: Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares . Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Valeant Pharma by 16.1 percent to 18.11 million shares - SEC filing .Pershing square capital management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016.

Valeant appoints William Humphries as EVP, Dermatology

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - Ari Kellen, Robert Rosiello and Anne Whitaker to leave company .Valeant appoints William D. Humphries as EVP, Dermatology.

Valeant announces price changes for neurology, GI, urology portfolis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : Valeant Patient Access and Pricing Committee comments on recent pricing action decisions . Patient Access and Pricing Committee has made decisions regarding price changes of products in company's neurology, GI and urology portfolios . Planned wholesale acquisition price changes, effective October 14, range from 2.0 percent to 9.0 percent . There will be no pricing adjustments this year on dermatology and ophthalmology products .2016 pricing actions across its U.S. branded RX portfolio, represent an increase of less than 2.0 percent within calendar 2016 year.