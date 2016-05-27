Edition:
India

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)

VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,191.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.25 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,217.70
Open
Rs2,218.00
Day's High
Rs2,275.00
Day's Low
Rs2,171.00
Volume
4,259
Avg. Vol
11,302
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd : March-quarter net profit 194.5 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.77 billion rupees versus 1.41 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each. (150%), for the year ending March 31, 2016.Says interim dividend as stated above will be paid/dispatched on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd News

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors signs technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery

* Entered technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery Co Ltd, Korea to manufacture higher H.P tractors in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fFe3K7) Further company coverage:

» More VST.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials