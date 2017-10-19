Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Q3 earnings per share $0.89.Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 revenue $31.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.45 billion.Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016​.Qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions ‍603,000​ versus 442,000 net additions.Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted EPS trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends​.Sees ‍consolidated capital spending for 2017 to be at lower end of range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion​.Verizon's third-quarter 2017 earnings include a 1-cent-per-share impact as a result of natural disasters in Florida and Texas​.Qtrly wireline fios video net subscriber losses 18‍​,000 versus 36,000 net additions last year.Company's ‍pre-commercial 5G fixed wireless broadband trials are continuing, and company is on track to share trial results later in Q4​.In the media business, Oath revenues were $2 billion in Q3, and integration of AOL and Yahoo is 'ahead of internal expectations​'.Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn ‍0.97 percent versus 1.04 percent​.Qtrly wireline FIOS internet net subscriber additions 66,000‍​ versus 90,000 net additions last year.Company had 109.7 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 5.6 million wireless retail prepaid connections at end of quarter‍​.

Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes.Verizon - tender ‍offers will expire at 4:00 A.M. Eastern time on October 24, 2017​.Verizon - ‍ obligation to complete offers for 2.375% notes due 2022 , 0.500% notes due 2022 and 1.625% notes due 2024​.

Verizon extends data relief for customers in areas impacted by Northern California wildfires

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Verizon says ‍is extending its initial data relief offer for customers impacted by wildfires in Northern California by three days, through October 15.

LICT announces PTPMS Communications' filing for legal action against Straight Path Communications

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LICT Corp :LICT Corp - announces filing of legal action by PTPMS Communications against Straight Path Communications to obtain amount related to wireless licenses​.LICT - ‍case is based on proposed transfer by straight path to verizon of straight path's wireless licenses through acquisition by Verizon for $3.1 billion​.LICT - "‍PTPMS is seeking ruling that straight path must pay co value of that 20% interest due to Verizon transaction".LICT Corp - ‍PTPMS is also requesting a trial to determine total value of its 20% interest in licenses​.LICT Corp - co holds a 49% interest in PTPMS Communications LLC​.

Verizon says over 90 pct of its company-owned retail locations in Florida will be open Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc ::Says more than 90 percent of its company-owned retail locations in florida will be open for business on Sept 14.

Charter says no interest in acquiring Sprint - spokesperson

July 30 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc. :Charter says "understand why a deal is attractive for softbank, but charter has no interest in acquiring sprint" - spokesperson.Charter says "have a very good mvno relationship with verizon and intend to launch wireless services to cable customers next year" - spokesperson.

AT&T says Straight Path elected to accept superior offer, terminated agreement with AT&T "after we declined to exercise our matching right"

May 11 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc ::Says Straight Path elected to accept superior offer, terminated agreement with AT&T "after we declined to exercise our matching right".

Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon, certain of its subsidiaries

Verizon Communications Inc : Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries . Verizon - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. Et on march 17, 2017 .Verizon - on March 16, 2017, Verizon received aggregate gross proceeds of $4.4 billion in connection with new offering.

Verizon reduces Yahoo deal price by $250 mln in revised deal - Bloomberg

Verizon reduces Yahoo deal price by $250 million in revised deal - Bloomberg

Verizon is closing call centers in five states, including home state of New York - NYT

Verizon Communications Inc : Verizon is closing call centers in five states, including its home state of new york - NYT .Verizon consolidation of call centers will impact about 3,200 workers near Rochester and New York City; Bangor, Maine; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wallingford and Meridan, Connecticut, and Rancho Cordoba, California- NYT.