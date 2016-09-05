Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wacker Neuson says Wilfried Trepels to take over CFO position

Wacker Neuson SE : Change to wacker neuson se executive board: Wilfried Trepels to take over CFO position . Starting on January 1, 2017, Wilfried Trepels will take on his new role of chief financial officer (CFO) and member of executive board at Wacker Neuson .Trepels takes over position from Guenther C. Binder, who will be stepping down from executive board.

Wacker Neuson and Caterpillar to end strategic alliance in 2018

Wacker Neuson SE : Wacker Neuson and Caterpillar to end strategic alliance for mini hydraulic excavators under three tons operating weight in 2018 . Will continue to manufacture selected mini excavator models until end of 2019 as part of an ongoing OEM supply relationship . At present, it is hard to predict how machines sales to Caterpillar for remainder of alliance through May 2018 will develop . First full-year effect on Wacker Neuson group revenue will be seen in 2019 .Shares down 4.94 percent.

Wacker Neuson cuts FY forecast

Wacker Neuson SE : Q2 revenue amounted to 381.4 million euros ($424.99 million) and thus almost matched the record figure reported for the previous year (Q2 2015: 382.1 million euros) . Q2 profit before interest and tax (EBIT) remained almost unchanged from the previous year's level at 33.4 million euros (Q2 2015: 34.0 million euros) . Q2 EBIT margin was 8.8 percent (Q2 2015: 8.9 percent) . Reduced its forecast for the year as a whole . It now expects revenue for fiscal 2016 to range between 1,375 million euros and 1,425 million euros (previously: between 1,400 million euros and 1,450 million euros) .Sees 2016 EBIT margin of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent (previously: between 7.0 and 8.0 percent).

Wacker Neuson plans to open new factory in China

Wacker Neuson Se : Plans to open new factory in China .It is planned that first compact excavator should roll off production line at beginning of 2018.

Wacker Neuson Q1 revenue down 2 pct at 316.4 million euros

Wacker Neuson SE : Company management has confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2016 . Group revenue for Q1 of 2016 amounted to 316.4 million euros ($361.33 million). This is just 2 percent below record revenue reported for prior-year period (Q1/15: 324.3 million euros) . Key markets remained in a state of crisis . In North America, ongoing slump in demand in raw materials and energy sectors negatively impacted company's business .EBIT in Q1 of 2016 fell 45 percent relative to prior-year period to reach 17.3 million euros.

Wacker Neuson SE issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Wacker Neuson SE:Will propose dividend in amount of 0.50 euros per share​ for FY 2015.Expects revenue for 2016 to amount to between 1.40 and 1.45 billion euros​.2016 ‍EBIT margin is expected to lie within range of 7 to 8 percent (same as previous year)​.FY 2016 revenue 1,422 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 8.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.