Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

116.70EUR
5:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.90 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
€115.80
Open
€116.05
Day's High
€117.60
Day's Low
€115.85
Volume
54,192
Avg. Vol
173,635
52-wk High
€117.60
52-wk Low
€23.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siltronic warns of rising hedging costs after Brexit
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Siltronic AG : Q2 EBITDA at 35.1 million euros versus 23.6 million euros in Q1 . If post-Brexit eur/jpy exchange rate prevails, the cost of hedging is likely to increase to approximately 20 million euros to 25 million euros . Hedging losses will still be considerably lower than in the previous year . Maintains its forecast that sales will decline year-on-year in the low to mid single-digit percentage range . Expects ROCE to be in the low to mid single-digit percentage range versus previous forecast for mid single-digit percentage range . Q2 sales up 4 percent vs Q1 at 229.6 million euros .Q2 net result 0.9 million eur versus year-earlier loss of 7 million.  Full Article

Siltronic lowers FY 2016 sales outlook
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Siltronic AG:Sales forecast for FY 2016 as a whole: year-on-year decrease in low to medium single-digit percentage range.Still expects EBITDA margin for FY 2016 to slightly improve compared to FY 2015.FY 2015 reported EBITDA 124.0 million euros.FY 2015 reported revenue 931.3 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 139.68 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenue estimate 907.91 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Siltronic gives FY 2016 sales outlook below analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Siltronic AG:Sales for FY 2016 as a whole are expected to be slightly below the level in FY 2015, EBITDA margin should slightly rise.FY 2015 reported sales 931.3 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 946.62 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Siltronic AG appoints Tobias Ohler as Supervisory Board Chairman
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 

Siltronic AG:Tobias Ohler is new chairman of Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG.  Full Article

Siltronic AG News

BRIEF-Siltronic resolves upon dividend policy

* DGAP-ADHOC: SILTRONIC AG: SILTRONIC RESOLVES UPON DIVIDEND POLICY

Earnings vs. Estimates

