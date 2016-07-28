Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Siltronic warns of rising hedging costs after Brexit
Siltronic AG
Siltronic lowers FY 2016 sales outlook
Siltronic AG:Sales forecast for FY 2016 as a whole: year-on-year decrease in low to medium single-digit percentage range.Still expects EBITDA margin for FY 2016 to slightly improve compared to FY 2015.FY 2015 reported EBITDA 124.0 million euros.FY 2015 reported revenue 931.3 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 139.68 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenue estimate 907.91 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Siltronic gives FY 2016 sales outlook below analysts' estimates
Siltronic AG:Sales for FY 2016 as a whole are expected to be slightly below the level in FY 2015, EBITDA margin should slightly rise.FY 2015 reported sales 931.3 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 946.62 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Siltronic AG appoints Tobias Ohler as Supervisory Board Chairman
Siltronic AG:Tobias Ohler is new chairman of Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG. Full Article
BRIEF-Siltronic resolves upon dividend policy
* DGAP-ADHOC: SILTRONIC AG: SILTRONIC RESOLVES UPON DIVIDEND POLICY