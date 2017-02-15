Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd : Headline earnings per share expected down 37.5 pct to 42.5 pct to between 371 and 403 cents . Says HEPS from total operations down 37.55 - 42.4 percent for six months to Dec. 31 . Recognised full value of co's socio-economic contribution arising from settlement agreement signed with government of S.Africa on Oct.11 . Headline earnings per share seen 5-10 pct up at between 677 and 709 cents excluding once-off settlement .Says HEPS from total operations excluding loss-making Australia project seen to be between 5-10 percent up for six months to Dec. 31.