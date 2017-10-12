Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wacker Chemie says Wacker Polymers to raise prices for dispersible powders‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - WACKER CHEMIE AG ::WACKER POLYMERS TO RAISE PRICES FOR DISPERSIBLE POWDERS‍​.EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 1, 2017, PRICES WILL BE INCREASED BY SEVEN PERCENT, OR AS CUSTOMER CONTRACTS ALLOW.

Wacker Chemie raises payout ratio to 50 pct of net income-slides

Wacker Chemie : Says depreciation to decline to below 600 million eur per year by 2020 -slides . In presentation - payout ratio to be at 50 pct in future vs at least 25 pct previously Further company coverage: [WCHG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Wacker Chemie establishes new R&D center in Michigan, USA

Wacker Chemie AG : Is expanding its research and development facilities for silicones by establishing a new research and development center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA . The facility will officially open in the first half of 2017 .Facility is dedicated to support Wacker’s overall business and product development in the North, Central and South America regions.

Wacker Chemie raises FY 2016 earnings outlook

Wacker Chemie AG:Earnings forecast raised: for FY 2016, EBITDA expected to rise by between 5 and 10 percent when adjusted for special income, while group sales still projected to increase slightly.

Wacker Chemie AG issues FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Wacker Chemie AG:Dividend proposal of 2.00 euros ($2.24) a share for 2015.For full-year 2016, expects sales to edge up, with EBITDA likely to climb slightly when adjusted for special income​.FY 2016 EBITDA should also advance slightly year over year, when adjusted to exclude solar-sector special income​.Net income is likely to be significantly lower than in 2015 because of higher depreciation.FY 2015 net income climbs 24 percent to 242 million euros.FY 2015 EBITDA of 1.05 billion euros.FY 2015 sales 5.3 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 5,559 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 980.38 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 152.48 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.