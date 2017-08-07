Wockhardt Ltd:Wockhardt, already trying to get out from under an FDA warning letter for two key plants, has come up short in its effort to get the agency to approve a new sterile injectables facility - RTRS.The drugmaker last week acknowledged in a public filing that it had received a Form 483 with 9 observations during an inspection by the FDA for the new facility in Shendra, Aurangabad.- RTRS.The filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange said it was responding to the agency about how it intends to fix the GMP violations.- RTRS.Wockhardt also indicated there would be no effect to sales because it is not currently shipping product to the U.S. But the news was hard on its stock price, pushing it down 17% Friday to its lowest point in four months, Reuters reports.- RTRS.