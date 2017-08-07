Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wockhardt gets U.S. FDA approval for antibiotic injection
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd
Wockhardt says inspection at Chikalthana unit completed without critical observations
Wockhardt Ltd
Wockhardt says FDA issues import alert on co's Gujarat API unit
Wockhardt Ltd
Wockhardt says Chikalthana gets EIR clearance
Wockhardt Ltd
India's Wockhardt March-qtr consol net profit up about 26 pct
Wockhardt Ltd
Wockhardt recommends dividend of 0.01 percent
Wockhardt Ltd
Wockhardt Ltd's new sterile injectable plant issued a Form 483 by the FDA - ENPNWS
Wockhardt Ltd:Wockhardt, already trying to get out from under an FDA warning letter for two key plants, has come up short in its effort to get the agency to approve a new sterile injectables facility - RTRS.The drugmaker last week acknowledged in a public filing that it had received a Form 483 with 9 observations during an inspection by the FDA for the new facility in Shendra, Aurangabad.- RTRS.The filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange said it was responding to the agency about how it intends to fix the GMP violations.- RTRS.Wockhardt also indicated there would be no effect to sales because it is not currently shipping product to the U.S. But the news was hard on its stock price, pushing it down 17% Friday to its lowest point in four months, Reuters reports.- RTRS. Full Article
MEDIA-India's Wockhardt looks for greener pastures as U.S. FDA issues linger -Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy