Edition:
India

Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)

WCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

89.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$89.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
481,212
52-wk High
$89.31
52-wk Low
$64.87

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Waste Connections reports Q2 revenue C$727.6 million
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Waste Connections Inc : Waste Connections reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 revenue C$727.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $712.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Waste Connections says New Waste Connections entered new credit agreement
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Waste Connections Inc : New Waste Connections entered into a new credit agreement . New credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of June 1, 2021 . Credit agreement provides for revolving advances up to principal amount of $1.56 billion at any one time outstanding .Credit agreement provides for a term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $1.6375 billion - SEC filing.  Full Article

Waste Connections, Progressive Waste complete combination
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Waste Connections Inc : Waste connections, inc. And progressive waste solutions ltd. Announce successful completion of combination .New waste connections board anticipates maintaining old waste connections regular quarterly dividend of $0.145 usd per share.  Full Article

Waste Connections, Progressive Waste Solutions merger to close on June 1st
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Waste Connections Inc - :Waste Connections, Inc. And Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. Merger expected to close on June 1st.  Full Article

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd appoints Dan Pio Chief Executive Officer
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announced that Dan Pio, Executive Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday, January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd says CFO Ian Kidson step down
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announces senior management changes.William Herman appointed executive vice president and interim chief financial officer.Ian Kidson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, have stepped down to pursue other opportunities.Says quarin will step down from the role of president and chief executive officer.Kevin Walbridge,chief Operating officer, and ian kidson,cfo, stepped down.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Waste Connections Inc News

BRIEF-Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

* Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

» More WCN.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials