Waste Connections reports Q2 revenue C$727.6 million

Waste Connections Inc : Waste Connections reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 revenue C$727.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $712.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Waste Connections says New Waste Connections entered new credit agreement

Waste Connections Inc : New Waste Connections entered into a new credit agreement . New credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of June 1, 2021 . Credit agreement provides for revolving advances up to principal amount of $1.56 billion at any one time outstanding .Credit agreement provides for a term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $1.6375 billion - SEC filing.

Waste Connections Inc : Waste connections, inc. And progressive waste solutions ltd. Announce successful completion of combination .New waste connections board anticipates maintaining old waste connections regular quarterly dividend of $0.145 usd per share.

Waste Connections Inc - :Waste Connections, Inc. And Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. Merger expected to close on June 1st.

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announced that Dan Pio, Executive Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday, January 29, 2016.

Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd:Announces senior management changes.William Herman appointed executive vice president and interim chief financial officer.Ian Kidson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, have stepped down to pursue other opportunities.Says quarin will step down from the role of president and chief executive officer.Kevin Walbridge,chief Operating officer, and ian kidson,cfo, stepped down.