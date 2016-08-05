Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whitecap Resources Inc : Whitecap Resources Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2/2016 production averaged 40,388 boe/d, 5% higher than co's forecast of 38,500 boe/d . Qtrly FFO per share $0.29 .Whitecap Resources Inc says remain on track to meet 2016 average production guidance of 45,300 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc : Whitecap resources inc says are on track to meet 2016 annual production guidance of 45,300 boe/d . Says with closing of acquisition, whitecap's borrowing base has a lending value of approximately $1.3 billion . Says elected to maintain credit facility at current $1.1 billion .Whitecap resources inc says in 2017 based on us$55 /bbl wti, anticipate growing funds flow per share by 11% and production per share by 19%.

Husky Energy sells certain assets for $595 million

Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy sells southwest Saskatchewan assets for $595 million . Reached an agreement for sale of select assets in southwest saskatchewan to Whitecap Resources .Divested assets currently produce approximately 11,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Whitecap Resources Inc: Whitecap resources Inc. announces acquisition of high quality low decline oil assets, $470 million financing and increased 2016 guidance . Says deal valued at $595 million . Entered into an agreement to purchase premium oil assets in Western Canada . Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $470 million bought deal financing and Whitecap's existing credit facilities . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive on key measures including 11% on total proved plus probable reserves . After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive 12% on 2017 funds flow and production per share . Sees 2016 average production 45,300 boe/d . Underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 51.1 million subscription receipts at price of $9.20 per subscription receipt .Pre-acquisition forecast for 2016 average production was 39,500 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Says that as a result of recent results at Boundary Lake, Whitecap has increased its production guidance for FY 2016, by 5% to 38,800 boe/d from the previous 37,000 boe/d.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.0375 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Announces that a cash dividend of C$0.0625 per common share in respect of January operations will be paid on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2016.

Whitecap Resources Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.0625 per common share in respect of December operations.Payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.