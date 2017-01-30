Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wirecard reports FY EBITDA of 307 mln eur, up 35 pct

Wirecard AG : Says preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew about 35 percent to eur 307.4 mln . Says consolidated revenues in fiscal year 2016 increased by approximately 33 percent to eur 1,028.3 mln .Says confirmed his forecast of 16 november 2016 to reach an EBITDA in a bandwidth of between eur 382 million to eur 400 million in fiscal year 2017..

Wirecard hikes 2016 EBITDA guidance

Wirecard affirms guidance after Q2

Wirecard AG upbeat on H2 after profit, sales jumped in Q2

Citi announces sale of prepaid card services to Wirecard

Ant Financial says media reports on investment in Wirecard are "untrue"

Wirecard affirms full-year 2016 EBITDA of 290-310 mln eur

Wirecard confirms FY 2016 EBITDA outlook

Wirecard to propose dividend of 0.14 euro per share

Wirecard raises FY 2016 EBITDA guidance

