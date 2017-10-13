Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :Wesdome announces 2017 third quarter production results.Q3 revenue C$21 million.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍total gold production 15,493 ounces​ for Q3 2017.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome gold mines - on-track to meet 2016 guidance of 45,000 - 50,000 ounces with 36,000 ounces produced in first three qtrs at eagle river complex . Wesdome gold mines announces third quarter financial results . Q3 earnings per share c$0.05 .Q3 revenue rose 49 percent to c$27.5 million.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Q2 revenue C$18.4 million . Wesdome gold mines announces second quarter financial results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly adjusted net income per basic share $0.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome gold mines announces appointment of duncan middlemiss as president and ceo .Rolly uloth will continue as a director of company.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Wesdome announces second quarter 2016 production results . Wesdome gold mines ltd says q2 combined production at eagle river complex was 12,147 ounces, a 51% increase over 8,036 ounces in q1 . "anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2" .Wesdome gold mines ltd says company anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Qtrly gold production of 8,036 ounces . Qtrly all-in sustaining costs per ounce on a production basis were $2,501 . Wesdome gold mines announces first quarter 2016 financial results . Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.02 . Q1 loss per share c$0.03 .Q1 revenue c$13.3 million.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:Charles Page has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.In addition, Mr. Hemdat Sawh, having accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company in September 2015, has resigned from the board of directors. All changes are effective immediately.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:Says board of directors has approved a non-brokered private placement offering to accredited investors in Canada of 1,818,182 flow-through common shares of Wesdome at a price of $1.65 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.Flow-Through Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.Wesdome will pay M Partners Inc. and Dundee Securities Ltd. (collectively, the "Finders") a 3.5% cash fee in connection with subscriptions received from persons who, but for the referral services of either Finder, would not otherwise be participating in the Offering.financing represents a 27% premium to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares over the last 5 trading days.Offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2015 and is subject to all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.Wesdome intends to use the majority of the gross proceeds from the Offering to advance its exploration programs at the Eagle River camp near Wawa, Ontario; and to a lesser extent, at its Moss Lake, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec properties.