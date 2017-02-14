Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Q3 earnings per share c$0.02 . Q3 revenue rose 180 percent to c$9.8 million . Canopy Growth Corp - inventory at december 31, 2016 valued at $50.6 million .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$10.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canopy Growth Corp : Press release - canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc. . Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc. . Canopy Growth Corp says Canopy Growth shall satisfy engagement fee payable to XIB by issuing 18,899 of common shares in capital of corporation to XIB . Canopy Growth-XIB will continue to assist Co with corporate development initiatives including acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness .Canopy Growth Corp - under agreement, common shares will be issued to XIB at a price of $ 3.97 per share.

Canopy Growth Corp: Canopy Growth reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Q1 revenue rose 300 percent to C$7.0 million .Canopy Growth Corp qtrly loss per share of $0.04.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis, 8.2 million common shares at a price of $3.65 per common share.

Canopy Growth : Canopy growth corporation announces $25 million bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 6.8 million common shares of corporation at a price of $3.65 per common share.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy growth secures $5.5 million in loan facilities .Two loan facilities will be used to refinance building construction and for expenditures related to purchase of capital equipment.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corporation and Bedrocan Canada launch Brazil joint venture . Says closing of an agreement with Sao Paulo-based Entourage Phytolab S.A. with wholly-owned subsidiary Bedrocan Canada Inc . Co will partner with Entourage to develop cannabis-based pharmaceutical medical products for Brazilian, international markets . Says to create a new company called Bedrocan Brazil S.A . Bedrocan Brazil will hold sole local rights to use Bedrocan brand and genetic material and cultivation technology of Bedrocan in Brazil . Canopy Growth Corp says new company will facilitate importation of bedrocan's proprietary standardized cannabis varieties into Brazilian market . Canopy Growth Corp says initially, Bedrocan Brazil will import cannabis products into Brazil from Canada or Netherlands . Will partner with entourage to develop cannabis-based pharmaceutical medical products for Brazilian and international markets . Entourage will be responsible for developing standardized cannabis extracts for pre-clinical and clinical trials . Canopy Growth Corp says anticipated that product clinical trials will begin in 2016 and be completed by end of 2017 . Canopy Growth Corp says targeting submission for market approval by Anvisa, Brazilian health surveillance agency, by 2018.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canopy Growth Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results . Says Q4 revenues of $5.0 million , representing a greater than 300% increase over three month period ended March 31, 2015 .Qtrly loss per share $0.05.

Canopy Growth Corporation:Says it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis, including the exercise in full of underwriters' over-allotment option.total of 7,012,700 common shares in the capital of the Company were sold at a price of $2.05 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,376,035.00.Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by Dundee Securities Ltd. and including GMP Securities L.P., INFOR Financial Inc. and M Partners Inc.intends to use net proceeds from Offering primarily for capital expenditures at facilities, operational expenses and general working capital purposes.General working capital purposes including salaries, general maintenance, utilities, costs associated with regulatory compliance, and costs associated with derivative product production and international programs.