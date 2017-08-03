Western Forest Products Inc:British Columbia is set to announce an historic agreement to protect a massive swath of rainforest along its coastline - RTRS.having reached a deal that marries the interests of First Nations, the logging industry and environmentalists after a decade of often-tense negotiations - RTRS.The agreement will see roughly 85% of forest within the Great Bear Rainforest protected, with the other 15% available for logging under the "most stringent" standards in North America, environmental groups involved in the talks said. - RTRS.The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests and the habitat of the Spirit Bear, a rare subspecies of the black bear with white fur and claws. It is also home to 26 Aboriginal groups, known as First Nations. - RTRS."Under this landmark agreement, more old and second growth forest will be protected, while still ensuring opportunities for economic development and jobs for local First Nations," said Premier Christy Clark in a statement. - RTRS.The Great Bear rainforest, which includes forests, waterways and mountains, covers 6.4 million hectares of the province's coast. - RTRS.By the early 2000s, environmental groups and industry players, including Interfor Corp, Western Forest Products Inc and Catalyst Paper, had started talks. - RTRS.At the same time, government began negotiating with the Coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. - RTRS.