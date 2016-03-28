WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Weg SA buys Bluffton Motor Works in US
Weg SA:Says that it has acquired Bluffton Motor Works LLC, a US-based manufacturer of electric motors. Full Article
Weg SA announces own capital interest payment
Weg SA:Says it has approved the payment of own capital interests in amount of 89.2 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.0553 real per share (net value of 0.0470 real per share).Payment as of Aug. 17.Value of own capital interests to be imputed to obligatory dividends.Record date is March 22.Shares traded ex-interests as of March 23. Full Article
Brazil recovery, cost-cutting efforts bolster WEG profit
SAO PAULO, July 19 WEG SA, Latin America's biggest maker of electric motors, posted a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as recovering Brazilian demand and cost-cutting efforts improved operating margins.