Edition:
India

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs156.85
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs158.50
Day's Low
Rs155.05
Volume
169,862
Avg. Vol
774,198
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Welspun Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vY8axz) Further company coverage:

» More WELS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials