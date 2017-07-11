July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region..West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm.Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving.West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas.West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended.West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production.