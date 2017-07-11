Edition:
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)

WFT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

74.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$74.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
270,490
52-wk High
$76.27
52-wk Low
$38.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region..West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm.Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving.West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas.West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended.West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production.  Full Article

BRIEF-West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* West Fraser Timber Co says proceeding with renewal of normal course issuer bid for up to 3.8 million shares

