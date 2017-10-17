Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

John Wood secures engineering contract from Honghua for LNG platform development in Mexico

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>:HONGHUA GROUP AWARDED $12 MILLION FEED CONTRACT TO WOOD FOR LNG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT IN WEST DELTA AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO‍​.

Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total

Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::WOOD WINS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH TOTAL.‍AWARDED A NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT BY TOTAL, SUPPORTING THEIR LINDSEY OIL REFINERY LOCATED IN NORTH KILLINGHOME, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK​.‍NEW CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Amec Foster issues update on non-core disposal programme

June 29 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc ::Update on non-core disposal programme.‍Decision to retain European nuclear business​.‍North american nuclear operations disposal to continue​.In consultation with board of John Wood Group, board of Amec Foster Wheeler has decided to retain European nuclear business​.‍Co to proceed only with disposal of North American business, completion of which is expected later this year​.Iin full year results for 2016, North American nuclear operations contributed revenue of 83 mln stg and trading profit of 1 mln stg​.

Shell discussing 17 asset disposals as part of $30 bln divestments - CFO

: Shell ceo says sees global refining to remain long . Shell cfo says concerned about potential loss of british influence on financial market legislation after brexit . Shell cfo says company in discussions on 17 asset disposals as part of $30 billion divestment programme . Shell ceo says had issues with helicopter transport to north sea platforms where wood group workers were on strike . Shell cfo says sees earnings impact of a few hundred million dollars per year from dutch government decision to cut groningen gas field output (London Equities Newsroom) ((+44 20 7542 7717;)).

Oilfield services provider Wood Group reiterates FY guidance

John Wood Group Plc : Trading update for the six months to 30 June 2016 . Overall outlook for full year has not changed and there is no change to EBITA guidance of around 20 pct down on 2015 as given in May .Our intention remains to increase dividend per share by a double digit percentage for 2016.

John Wood Group wins Kiewit services contract

John Wood Group Plc : Wood Group awarded multimillion dollar engineering and procurement services contract for statoil's Peregrino field. .Wood Group Mustang will perform work for Kiewit Offshore Services..

John Wood buys Aberdeen-based engineering business

John Wood Group Plc :Acquires trade and assets of enterprise engineering services limited's aberdeen fabrication and manufacturing business.

John Wood Group wins $140 mln worth of contracts

John Wood Group Plc : Wood Group has secured two new, three year contracts, collectively valued at over $140 million .Effective immediately and creating more than 100 new jobs, contracts will be delivered from southern Iraq and Dubai.

John Wood Group PLC awarded Shell industrial services contract

John Wood Group PLC:Says that it has secured new three year contract with Shell, to deliver industrial services to the St Fergus gas processing plant in Aberdeenshire and the Mossmorran gas processing plant and Braefoot Bay marine terminal in Fife, Scotland.

John Wood Group PLC hikes dividend as cost-cutting helps co survive oil slump - Reuters

John Wood Group PLC:John Wood Group Plc WG.L increased its full-year dividend by 10 percent as its aggressive cost-cutting actions helped it conserve cash. - RTRS.Shares in the company rose 7.2 percent to 230 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, making them the largest percentage gainers on the FTSE mid-250 Index .FTMC.The company's hike in dividend to 30.3 cents makes it stand out among its peers, as balance sheets in the sector become strained by the slump in oil prices.Wood Group said it had cut about 8,000 jobs, or about 20 percent of its workforce, and added that it delivered about $148 million in overhead savings in 2015.The company, which was founded in 1912 as a ship repair and marine engineering firm, said earnings before income, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 14.5 percent in the year to $469.7 million. It had forecast EBITA of $465 million for the year.