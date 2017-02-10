Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)
132.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.85 (-1.37%)
Rs134.75
Rs136.90
Rs137.50
Rs132.10
100,030
643,542
Rs146.00
Rs55.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Welspun Corp posts Dec qtr consol loss
Welspun Corp Ltd
Welspun Corp June-qtr consol loss widens
Welspun Corp Ltd
Welspun Corp entered definitive agreement for gas project in Americas
Welspun Corp Ltd
Welspun Corp March-qtr consol profit falls about 84 pct
Welspun Corp Ltd
