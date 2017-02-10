Edition:
India

Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)

WGSR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.85 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs134.75
Open
Rs136.90
Day's High
Rs137.50
Day's Low
Rs132.10
Volume
100,030
Avg. Vol
643,542
52-wk High
Rs146.00
52-wk Low
Rs55.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Welspun Corp posts Dec qtr consol loss
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Welspun Corp Ltd : Dec quarter consol net loss 130.5 million rupees versus profit 765.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 11.41 billion rupees versus 16.30 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Welspun Corp June-qtr consol loss widens
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Welspun Corp Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 93.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.11 billion rupees . Current pipe order book position stands at 958k mts (55 billion rupees) . Consol net loss in June quarter last year was 6.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Welspun Corp entered definitive agreement for gas project in Americas
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Welspun Corp Ltd : Entered definitive agreement with an American midstream major to supply over @ 274 kilometerslongitudinal saw line-pipe for gas project in americas .  Full Article

Welspun Corp March-qtr consol profit falls about 84 pct
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Welspun Corp Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 230.5 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 17.93 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share . Latter half of FY 2016 witnessed turmoil in energy markets adversely affecting near-term outlook for linepipes, margin profile of orderbook . Volatile energy prices, reduced access to capital markets, consolidation in oil & gas sector has been causing delays in project schedules . Opening up of new markets and strong domestic linepipe demand provides a near term upside .  Full Article

Welspun Corp Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

