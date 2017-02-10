Welspun Corp Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 93.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.11 billion rupees . Current pipe order book position stands at 958k mts (55 billion rupees) . Consol net loss in June quarter last year was 6.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 15.55 billion rupees .

Welspun Corp Ltd : Entered definitive agreement with an American midstream major to supply over @ 274 kilometerslongitudinal saw line-pipe for gas project in americas .