Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Unaudited interim group results 25 December 2016, cash dividend declaration and changes to the board of directors . Group sales increased by 6.7 pct to 37.8 billion rand . Earnings per share increased by 36.0 pct . Adjusted diluted heps declined by 2.4 pct. . Gross margin declined by 0.4 pct to 47.7 pct, . Comparable store costs increased by 2.4 pct . Economic and market conditions are expected to remain difficult into second half of financial year .Expect growth for group in second half in each market to be in line with growth in first half..

Woolworths Holdings Ltd :Entered deal to buy Politix; proposed acquisition to be funded through internal resources, is expected to EPS accretive.

Woolworths Holdings Limited : Appointment of Scott Fyfe as chief executive officer of its australian subsidiary CRG .Fyfe replaces Matt Keogh, who is resigning from business to pursue new career opportunities.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Preliminary audited group results for the 52 weeks ended 26 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration . Fy group sales (including concession sales) up 16.4pct . 52 weeks headline earnings per share up 23.2pct . 52 weeks total dividend per share up 26.7pct . 52 weeks to June 26 adjusted profit before tax up 14.7pct . Group sales increased by 16.4pct to r72.1 billion, in challenging trading environments both in South Africa and Australia . Trading for first eight weeks of new financial year has seen an improvement in South African clothing after a disappointing winter season .In Australia, David Jones is trading in line with its comparative market set despite now anniversarising strong growth in prior year.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Sale of Market Street property in Sydney and relocation of David Jones head office . Up to A$200 million (R2.1 billion) of sale proceeds will be used to develop adjacent Elizabeth Street building to create a 39,000 sq. metre department store on 11 levels . Company expects co-location to deliver synergies and productivity benefits of at least A$10 million per annum from 2019 . Board announces A$360 million (R3.8 billion) sale of its Market Street property in Sydney to Australia's Scentre Group .Has also worked closely with Victorian Government to structure a range of incentives to offset cost of re-location.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd : Sales for 52 weeks ended June 2016 increased by 16.4 pct (12 pct excluding David Jones, acquired in August 2014) . Apparel sales in second half were impacted by late start to winter and unseasonably warm weather experienced across southern hemisphere . Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 8.2 pct, with a price movement of 6.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.4 pct. Net retail space grew by 4.9 pct . Food sales, including food service concessions, increased by 11.9 pct, with a price movement of 6.7 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 5.7 pct. Net retail space grew by 9.3 pct .On a 52-week basis, David Jones sales, including concession sales, increased by 8.4 pct in Australian dollar terms.