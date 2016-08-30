Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Britain refers Diebold/Wincor merger for full investigation

Britain's Regulator The Cma Has Referred Diebold/Wincor Merger For An Indepth investigation:.

Diebold and Wincor merger faces British competition probe

Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK. The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future. The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK. Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma. If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation:.

Diebold to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement with Wincor Nixdorf

Diebold Inc : Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA intends to enter into a domination and profit-and-loss transfer agreement as controlling entity with Wincor Nixdorf AG as controlled entity .Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA currently holds 22,876,760 Wincor Nixdorf shares, corresponding to a total stake of 76.7 percent of all outstanding shares in Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Diebold says receives unconditional clearance in Poland, for Wincor Nixdorf deal

Diebold Inc : Says receives unconditional clearance in poland, satisfying all closing conditions for planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf ag .Says takeover offer expected to be settled on aug. 15.

Wincor Nixdorf 9-mth net sales up 10 pct at 1.94 bln euros

Wincor Nixdorf AG : 9-month net sales increased by 10 percent, taking figure to 1,938 million euros ($2.14 billion) (previous year: 1,768 million euros) . 9-month operating profit (EBITA) before non-recurring items amounted to 155 million euros (75 million euros) . 9-month profit, which takes into account transaction costs incurred to date in respect of business combination between Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf, stood at 89 million euros (25 million euros) . Sees 2015/16 net sales to grow by approximately 6 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) before non-recurring items is likely to total 190 million euros .Wincor Nixdorf and its US counterpart Diebold remain confident that business combination will be concluded during summer months of 2016.

Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland

Wincor Nixdorf AG : Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland .Will be installing 200 Beetle/M III point-of-sale systems, namos software and 149 fusion 6000 forecourt controllers at SOCAR's service stations.

UK's CMA says considering if Diebold-Wincor deal will lessen competition

UK'S CMA : Considering whether anticipated acquisition by Diebold of Wincor Nixdorf will result in substantial fall of competition (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Wincor Nixdorf and China's Aisino establish joint venture

Wincor Nixdorf AG : Wincor Nixdorf and Aisino establish joint venture to co-market it solutions for banks and retailers in China .JV is strategically positioned to primarily tap sizeable banking business in country by offering solutions that meet Chinese banking regulations.

Diebold's Wincor Nixdorf deal gets multiple antitrust clearances in Europe

Diebold Inc : Planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG has recently cleared antitrust requirements from authorities in Portugal , Russia , Slovakia and Spain . Takeover offer remains subject to antitrust approval in other countries and is targeted to close in summer of 2016 .Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf attains multiple antitrust clearances in Europe.

Austrian Competition Authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

Diebold : Austrian competition authority announced that acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG will be cleared effective , May 10, 2016 .Austrian competition authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf.