Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd ::Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million.Says IT services margin for the quarter was 17.3 pct‍​.Productivity gains generated by holmes automation suite, operational efficiencies overcame incremental impact of wage hikes.Says gross utilization has expanded by 90 bps sequentially to end Q2 at 72.9 pct‍​.Says IT services segment revenues for quarter in dollar terms were $2.01 billion, an increase of 2.1 pct sequentially‍​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 21.92 billion rupees versus 20.67 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 20.80 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol net sales 134.23 billion rupees versus 137.66 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol IT services segment revenue 131.69 billion rupees versus 131.37 billion rupees last year.

Wipro Singapore Pte. Ltd: Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited . Deal will be fully paid in cash .Post acquisition, Wipro Unza will touch an annual run rate of close to RMB 1 billon ($150 million).

Wipro Ltd : Wipro and Stibo Systems partner for Master Data Management solutions .

Wipro Ltd : To make strategic investment of $1.5 million in Intsights Cyber Intelligence Ltd .

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering : Wipro Infrastructure Engineering to acquire aviation and aero component manufacturer HR Givon of Israel .

Wipro Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Patrick J Ennis as an independent director . Gets members' nod for appointment of Patrick Dupuis as an independent director . Gets members' nod for re-appointment of TK Kurien as an executive director . Gets members' nod for appointment of Abidali Neemuchwala as executive director .

Wipro Ltd : Wipro ltd.- Greater Toronto airports authority awards futuristic it and business transformation contract to Wipro .

Wipro Ltd : Exec says discretionary spend by oil companies is not opening up, there is a lot of pent up demand . Exec says will meet target of $15 billion in revenue by 2020 . Further company coverage [WIPR.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Wipro Ltd : Expect revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $ 1,931 million to $ 1,950 million, for the quarter ending September 30, 2016 . June-quarter IT services segment margins was 17.8 percent . Jagdish N Sheth retires from the board with effect from July 18, 2016 on completion of his term . India's Wipro Ltd - Vyomesh Joshi, director resigns from the board with effect from close of business hours of July 19, 2016 . Due to inordinate delays, Wipro and Viteos Group have decided not to proceed ahead with the acquisition announced on December 23, 2015 . June-qtr IT services segment revenue was 131.09 bln rupees . IT services segment had a headcount of 173,863 as of June 30, 2016 . IT services segment added 50 new customers in q1 . Approved final dividend of 1 rupee per share .