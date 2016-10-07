WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties . Deal for $60,075,000 . Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied . Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand . Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property . Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization . Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit .Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions.
Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Wpt industrial reit announces second quarter 2016 results . Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says same property noi up 2.2% and 1.9% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively . Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended june 30, 2016 were $0.224 per unit . Qtrly net operating income declined slightly to $13.0 million from $13.4 million in prior year . Q2 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly ffo per unit $0.245.
Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : WPT Industrial REIT announces further investment by AIMCO .Alberta Investment Management Corporation purchased an additional 4.5 million trust units at price of $11.75/unit.
Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly ffo $0.223 per unit . Q1 revenue c$17.6 million versus c$16.4 million . Qtrly affo $0.213 per unit . Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Wpt industrial reit announces first quarter 2016 results.
