WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties . Deal for $60,075,000 . Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied . Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand . Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property . Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization . Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit .Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions.