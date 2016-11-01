Wajax Corp : Wajax announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 . Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.21 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue c$336.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$305.3 million . Reorganization announced in March 2016 is proceeding on schedule and we are on track to complete it by end of 2016 . Reorganization announced in March 2016 is proceeding on schedule and we are on track to complete it by end of 2016 . Revenue in the branches shutdown declined approximately $8.3 million during quarter compared to Q2 of 2015 . Company says "we continue to reduce staffing levels in response to a slower western canada market" . Company says "our outlook for 2016 is that market conditions will remain very challenging" . Continue to expect that revenue and margins will be under pressure in 2016 . Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2016 of $165.2 million decreased $40.6 million compared to March 31, 2016. . Expect to realize savings in 2016 of between $6 million and $7 million, with full $15 million in estimated cost savings expected to be realized in 2017 . Wildfires in Fort Mcmurray area during Q2 resulted in temporary shutdown of three branches in Fort Mcmurray and its branch in Fort Mackay . Estimates that loss from fort Mcmurray wildfires at least $1.0 million, of which majority is expected to be recovered from insurance coverage.