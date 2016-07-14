Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Workspace Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct
Workspace confirms in talks to acquire Hammersmith office campus
Workspace to sell remaining properties in Blackrock Workspace JV
Workspace full-year profit rises
Workspace Group PLC announces disposal of industrial portfolio
Workspace Group PLC:Says the exchange of contracts for disposal of five light industrial buildings for 64 mln pounds.Industrial estates - Acton, NW10, Atlas, NW2, Bounds Green, N11, Fairways, E10, and Hamilton Road, SE27 - total 396,000 sq. ft. of net lettable space with an average rent per sq. ft. of 9.07 pounds. Full Article
Workspace Group PLC announces disposal
Workspace Group PLC:Announce the exchange of contracts for the disposal of three light industrial buildings in Park Royal, NW10, for £7.0m. Full Article
BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells property for 14 mln stg
* ANNOUNCES THE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF STRATFORD OFFICE VILLAGE, E15, FOR £14M