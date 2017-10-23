Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance to divest Corsearch

Oct 23 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV ::REG-WOLTERS KLUWER GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DIVEST CORSEARCH.‍TRANSACTION, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO END OF 2017​.‍TO SELL CORSEARCH TO AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY FOR $140 MILLION IN CASH​.

Wolters Kluwer expects 8-10 pct decline in print to continue - CFO

Wolters Kluwer NV CFO: Margin growth should be partially driven by expected lower restructuring costs . Lower restructuring costs in 2017 should amount to 15-25 million euros ($15.8-26.3 million), down from 29 million euros in 2016 . Over last several yrs print decline between 8-10 percent and expects this to continue . "As print becomes smaller in the portfolio, you see the opportunity for improved growth driven by digital" . On US policy changes: "it's a bit uncertain where we stand today" . China very small part of portfolio but believes it to be "very bright" in future . Brazil short term results not that encouraging but believes longer term is encouraging Further company coverage: [WLSNc.AS] ($1 = 0.9519 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance Acquires Vcorp Services

Wolters Kluwer Nv : Wolters kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance announces acquisition of Vcorp Services .Acquisition is expected to deliver a return above Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of capital (8 pct) in three to five years and is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year.

Wolters Kluwer Health to acquire Emmi Solutions for $170 mln

Wolters Kluwer Health:Signed agreement to acquire Emmi Solutions for $170 million in cash.

Wolters Kluwer sees opportunity to expand healthcare business around the world - CFO

Wolters Kluwer Nv : CFO says expects slowdown in growth in Asia Pacific to continue into H2 . CFO says company wants to expand tax & accounting business in Brazil and India . CFO says company sees opportunity to expand healthcare business around the world, particularly China and India Further company coverage: [WLSNc.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Wolters Kluwer posts Q2 earnings slightly above estimates

Wolters Kluwer NV : Recurring revenues grew 4 pct organically (78 pct of total) . H1 revenue is 2.04 billion euros ($2.26 billion) versus 2.05 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 adjusted net profit is 260 million euros versus 254 million euros in Reuters poll . H1 adjusted operating profit is 408 million euros versus 406 million euros in Reuters poll . Full-Year outlook reiterated, with guidance for adjusted free cash flow raised .Interim dividend of 0.19 euros cash per share to be paid in september.

Wolters Kluwer makes binding offer to purchase Enablon

Wolters Kluwer : Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has made a binding offer to acquire Enablon, a provider of Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability and Operational Risk Management software and SaaS solutions .Deal worth 250 million euros ($278.33 million).

Wolters Kluwer Q1 revenue up 3 pct organically

Wolters Kluwer NV : Full-year 2016 guidance reiterated . First-quarter revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically . First-quarter adjusted free cash flow increased in constant currencies . “Our overall performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track to achieve our outlook for 2016" - CEO .For 2016, the interim dividend will again be set at 25 pct of the prior year’s total dividend.

Wolters Kluwer Health acquires technology supporting PrepU quizzing tool

Wolters Kluwer NV:Wolters Kluwer Health acquires adaptive learning technology supporting PrepU quizzing tool.

Wolters Kluwer to acquire Triad Professional Services

Wolters Kluwer NV:Wolters Kluwer to acquire Triad Professional Services.Signed an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Triad Professional Services, LLC, a provider of U.S. legal and compliance products and services.