J C Penney Co Inc : Says no intention of discontinuing relationship with welspun, offering refund on certain Royal Velvet items made by Welspun . Spokeswoman - Welspun unable to provide assurances needed to confirm that 100 percent of cotton fibers used were Egyptian grown

Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute. Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton. Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them. Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun. Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected.