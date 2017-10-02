Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

William Hill ‍confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc ::Confirms Ruth Prior has formally joined board as chief financial officer.

Amaya Inc says confirms potential merger talks with William Hill

Amaya Inc : Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016 . Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached . Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger . Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification . Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya . Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover . Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill .Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya.

William Hill sees FY profit at top of range as 888-Rank bid falls through

William Hill Plc : Statement regarding 888 and rank group withdrawal . Consortium is bound by restrictions of takeover code . Had a good start to second half of year and board now expects operating profit 1 for 2016 to be at top end of previously guided £260-280m range .Management believe there are opportunities to benefit from increased efficiencies in certain areas of business.

Rank delays FY results citing on-going deal talks with William Hill

Rank Group Plc : Will announce FY results on Tuesday, Aug. 23 2016, rather than on Thursday, Aug. 18 2016 as previously announced .Delay is a consequence of continuing developments in interest expressed by Rank and 888 Holdings Plc in acquiring William Hill Plc.

Rank Group,888 confirm making a revised offer for William Hill

Rank Group Plc : Confirm that on 14 August 2016 they submitted an improved non-binding proposal to board of William Hill regarding a possible combination of 888, Rank and William Hill . 888 and Rank believe that there is potential to identify additional upside in both quantum and timing of cost synergies, plus substantial cost synergies, through constructive engagement . Total capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders based on terms of improved proposal would be 52 pence per William Hill share . Value of improved proposal of 394 pence for each William Hill share does not take into consideration capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders of 52 pence per william hill share .888 and Rank would welcome opportunity to engage with board of William Hill with goal of consummating a recommended transaction..

Rank Group and 888 said to have submitted offer for William Hill valuing it at 364P apiece- FT

William Hill signs 3-year betting deal with Chelsea Football Club

William Hill Plc :William Hill sign three-year betting partnership with Chelsea Football Club.

William Hill says acquires Grand Parade for 13.6 mln stg

William Hill Plc : William hill acquires grand parade . Deal for 13.6 mln stg in cash and shares . Currently anticipated that admission of new shares to trading will occur at 8.00 am on friday, 5 august .Under terms of acquisition and as partial consideration, William Hill will issue 495,048 new ordinary shares of 10p each to grand parade.

William Hill says trading remains in line with previous guidance

William Hill Plc : Trading remains in line with previous full-year operating profit 1 guidance of £260-280m subject to normalised gross win margins . Group net revenue down 3% . Crispin nieboer confirmed as online managing director . Gross win margins benefited from english premier league results but impacted by european football and cheltenham Further company coverage: [WMH.L]