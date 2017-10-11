Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Walmart says on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc :CEO at investor meeting- "in future, think we can stock some of our customers' homes like we stock our stores" ‍​.CEO at investor meeting- think vast majority of grocery shopping will be done in stores for a long time to come‍​.Executive- expect us ecommerce growth to slow a little to overlap Jet.com acquisition for this year, but to be about 40 percent.CFO - instituting a zero-based budgeting system in different parts of organization.Redesigning website and delivery boxes to be more modern.Over next couple of yrs, will see smartcart technology on jet.com migrating to walmart.com.Attracting more premium brands to Jet.com, positioning it as being more geared towards urbane, affluent millennials.Launching new memebership signup process this year, new process takes about 40 seconds.Narrowing our target member, "attempted to serve too many types of small retailers".95 percent of purchases happening are for home.Have nearly 50 pickup towers in stores, on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays.

Wal-Mart reiterates fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc ::Wal-Mart Stores Inc says reiterates fiscal year 2018 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.18 to $4.28, or adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says for fiscal year 2019, expects EPS to increase about 5 percent compared with fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says announcing new $20 billion share repurchase program to replace its existing authorization.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to utilize new share buyback authorization over an approximate two-year period.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says fiscal 2019 consolidated net sales are expected to grow at or above 3 percent.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says anticipates sales growth at Walmart U.S. e-Commerce to be about 40 percent for fiscal 2019.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects capital expenditures to be approximately $11 billion for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.Wal-Mart says expects global unit growth of about 280, including new, expanded, relocated units, for each of fiscal years 2018 and 2019.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to add 1,000 online grocery locations in Walmart U.S. In fiscal 2019.Wal-Mart says Walmart International expects to open about 255 new stores with focus in markets like Mexico and China for 2018 and 2019.

Wal-Mart to let customers return items bought on its website via app

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc ::Wal-Mart stores says would let customers return items bought on its ecommerce website via its app.Wal-Mart says is planning to roll out the new returns process to include items bought in its stores by early next year.Wal-Mart says is working on a similar returns policy for items bought from third-party sellers.

Wal-Mart- Commenced cash tender offer for up to $8.5 bln

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announces cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities.Walmart - ‍ has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $8.5 billion aggregate purchase price​.Walmart - ‍tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017​.

Walmart says some facilities to close starting Sept 8 due to Hurricane Irma

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc ::Walmart says ‍due to Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida, some facilities will close or adjust hours of operation starting Sept 8 and through weekend​.

Walmart says has reopened stores within gulf region following Hurricane Harvey

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc : :Walmart - ‍Has reopened all stores within gulf region following Hurricane Harvey, with exception of five stores along coast where storm made landfall​.

Birchbox has held acquisition talks with several retailers, including WalMart- Recode, citing sources

Aug 9 (Reuters) - :Birchbox has held acquisition talks with several retailers, including WalMart- Recode, citing sources.

Wal-Mart Stores announces pricing for cash tender offers

June 29 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc ::Wal-Mart Stores Inc announces pricing for cash tender offers.‍Pricing and accepted tender amounts for its previously announced offer to purchase company's 6.500 pct notes due 2037, 6.200 pct notes due 2038​.Also ‍announced pricing and accepted tender amounts for its previously announced offer to purchase 625 pct notes due 2040 and 5.625 pct notes due 2041.Pricing and accepted tender amounts for previously announced offer to purchase 4.875 pct notes due 2039, 5.250 pct notes due 2035, 5.750 pct notes due 2030.

Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln

June 16 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online.Wal Mart - deal for $310 million in cash.Wal Mart - following closing, andy dunn, founder and CEO of bonobos will report to Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal Mart U.S. Ecommerce.Wal Mart - digitally-native vertical brands will be offered on jet.com & possibly other walmart brands over time, & include bonobos and recently-acquired Modcloth.

Walmart acquires online women’s fashion retailer ModCloth

Wal-mart Stores Inc : Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer .ModCloth team will continue to operate its site and store as a standalone and complementary brand to walmart's other e-commerce sites.