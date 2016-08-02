Wonderla Holidays Ltd : June-quarter net profit 224.6 million rupees versus 280.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 888.7 million rupees versus 672.1 million rupees last year .

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : March-quarter net profit 75.7 million rupees versus 65.9 million rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 445 million rupees versus 364.6 million rupees last year .

Wonderla Holidays Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (15%) per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each and the same shall be paid from March 21, 2016 onwards.