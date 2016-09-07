Edition:
India

Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
405.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,742,273
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldpay says bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares
Wednesday, 7 Sep 2016 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says share offering price guidance in range of 282P-285P
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says price guidance of 282p-285p; books covered throughout that range Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says Worldpay secondary share placing covered
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Bookrunner: Bookrunner says Worldpay share placement books are covered Further company coverage: [WPG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says Ship Global to sell 300 mln Worldpay's shares
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

BofA Merrill Lynch : Proposed placing of approximately 300 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc ("company") by Ship Global 2 & Cy S.C.A. . Placing shares represent approximately 15 pct of Worldpay Group's issued ordinary share capital . Ship global 2 will cease to be entitled to appoint directors to board of worldpay group on completion of sale of placing shares . Says assuming all of placing shares are sold, Ship Global 2 will continue to hold approximately 13.2 pct of issued share capital of Worldpay Group .Worldpay Group will not receive any proceeds from placing.  Full Article

Nets says IPO-related costs amounts to 475 mln DKK
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Nets: Says banks and advisors will receive 475 million Danish crowns ($71.1 million) in relation to IPO($1 = 6.6768 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 55;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace

* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor

