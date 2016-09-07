: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

BofA Merrill Lynch : Proposed placing of approximately 300 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc ("company") by Ship Global 2 & Cy S.C.A. . Placing shares represent approximately 15 pct of Worldpay Group's issued ordinary share capital . Ship global 2 will cease to be entitled to appoint directors to board of worldpay group on completion of sale of placing shares . Says assuming all of placing shares are sold, Ship Global 2 will continue to hold approximately 13.2 pct of issued share capital of Worldpay Group .Worldpay Group will not receive any proceeds from placing.