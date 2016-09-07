Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
405.00
--
--
--
--
13,742,273
435.38
255.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Worldpay says bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares
: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Bookrunner says share offering price guidance in range of 282P-285P
: Worldpay - Bookrunner says price guidance of 282p-285p; books covered throughout that range Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Bookrunner says Worldpay secondary share placing covered
Bookrunner: Bookrunner says Worldpay share placement books are covered Further company coverage: [WPG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)). Full Article
Bookrunner says Ship Global to sell 300 mln Worldpay's shares
BofA Merrill Lynch
Nets says IPO-related costs amounts to 475 mln DKK
Nets: Says banks and advisors will receive 475 million Danish crowns ($71.1 million) in relation to IPO($1 = 6.6768 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 55;)). Full Article
BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor