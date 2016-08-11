Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Silver Wheaton Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Silver Wheaton Corp : Revenue was $212 million in Q2 of 2016, on sales volume of 7.1 million ounces of silver and 70,800 ounces of gold . Qtrly earnings per share $0.14 . Attributable production in Q2 2016 of 7.6 million ounces of silver and 70,200 ounces of gold .Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $198.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Silver Wheaton revises production guidance

Silver Wheaton Corp : Silver Wheaton Corp says will pay upfront cash consideration of us$800 million for increased gold stream . Intends to use cash on hand together with proceeds available under co's $2 billion revolving credit facility to pay upfront cash payment of us$800 million . In 2016, estimated attributable gold production is now forecast to be 305,000 ounces, up from 265,000 ounces previously . Silver Wheaton increases its gold stream from salobo mine and revises production guidance . Silver Wheaton Corp says its unit has agreed to acquire from unit of Vale S.A. Amount of gold equal to 25% of life of mine gold production from its salobo mine . Silver production in 2016 is now forecast to be approximately 32 million ounces, down slightly from 32.8 million ounces previously guided .Average annual attributable gold production over next 5 yrs anticipated to be about 330,000 ounces of gold a year, up from 260,000 ounces.

Silver wheaton reports Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share

Silver Wheaton Corp : Attributable silver equivalent production in Q1 2016 of 12.7 million ounces compared with 10.3 million ounces in Q1 2015 . Company is on track to realizing its production guidance of 54 million silver equivalence ounces for year . Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $190.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Silver Wheaton sold over 65,000 ounces of gold in a quarter . Qtrly operating cash flows increased 28% and revenues increased 44%, compared with q1 2015 . Q1 earnings per share $0.10 .Q1 revenue $188 million.

Silver Wheaton Corp announces US$500 million bought deal financing

Silver Wheaton Corp:Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.Says pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 30,125,000 common shares of Silver Wheaton at a price of US$16.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to Silver Wheaton of about US$500 million.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay a portion of the debt that was drawn on the Company's US$2 billion revolving credit facility.

Silver Wheaton Corp declares fourth quarterly dividend payment for 2015

Silver Wheaton Corp:Declared its fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2015 of US$0.05 per common share.Fourth quarterly cash dividend of US$0.05 will be paid to holders of record of Silver Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on November 18, 2015, and will be distributed on or about December 1, 2015.

Silver Wheaton Corp acquires silver stream from Glencore's Antamina mine

Silver Wheaton Corp:Announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silver Wheaton (Caymans) Ltd. ("SWC"), has agreed to acquire from Anani Investments Ltd. (Anani), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc.SWC will pay Glencore cash consideration of US$900 million for the silver stream.In addition, SWC will make ongoing payments of 20% of spot price per silver ounce delivered.