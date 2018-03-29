Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wirtualna Polska Recommends Dividend Of 0.96 Zloty/Shr

March 30 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA ::PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF 0.96 ZLOTY PER SHARE OR 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.PLANS TO ALLOCATE FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT ENTIRE 2017 NON-CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 7.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 20.2 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM RETAINED EARNINGS.THE PROPOSAL IS IN LINE WITH ITS DIVIDEND POLICY, WHICH ASSUMES PAYING OUT DIVIDEND OF ABOVE 1 ZLOTY/SHR, BUT NOT EXCEEDING 70% OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT.RECORD DATE IS SET AT JULY 10.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Q3 net profit up at 12.7 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::Q3 REVENUE 113.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 103.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 12.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Q2 net profit rises to 13.4 mln zlotys YoY

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA : Q2 revenue 100.8 million zlotys versus 77.8 million zlotys year ago . Q2 net profit 13.4 million zlotys versus 9.9 million zlotys year ago .Q2 operating profit 22.3 million zlotys versus 16.3 million zlotys year ago.

Wirtualna Polska to take control over Nocowanie.pl for 22.0 mln zlotys

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA : Signs definitive deal with Kamil Ruciński for buy of 75 percent stake plus one share of Nocowanie.pl for 22.0 million zlotys ($5.75 million) . After 2018, will have option call 1 to buy half of remaining stake in Nocowanie.pl; rest of stake after 2019 under option call 2 .Nocowanie.pl is an owner, operator of website nocowanie.pl which offers intermediation services in reservation of accommodation for holidays.

Wirtualna Polska to include one-off cost in Q2 report

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA : Said on Monday it plans to include one-off cost related to partly set off of acquisition of shares in Allani Sp. z o.o. amounting to 2.4 million zlotys and related to that update of value of pledge to acquire non-controlling shares in Domodi Sp. z o.o. in the amount of 1.1 mln zlotys in Q2 financial report .Those operations are result of annex signed on May 20, 2016 to sale and further co-operation agreement from Oct. 6, 2015.

Wirtualna Polska Q1 net profit soars to 7.9 mln zlotys YoY

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA : Q1 revenue 88.4 million zlotys ($22.79 million) versus 67.5 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net profit 7.9 million zlotys versus loss of 790,000 zlotys year ago .Q1 operating profit 14.6 million zlotys versus 10.7 million million zlotys year ago.