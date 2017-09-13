Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommends to accept WSP's increased offer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc ::Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommend to accept WSP's increased offer.WSP Global Inc says ‍offer, which is firm and final, now values entire issued share capital of OIC at approximately NZ$283.9 million​.WSP Global says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC's independent directors, WSP agreed to increase total amount paid to NZ$1.92 per OIC share​.WSP Global Inc says ‍other terms of offer remain unchanged​.WSP Global Inc says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC's independent directors, WSP has agreed to a fully imputed cash dividend of NZ$0.14 per OIC share​.WSP Global Inc says ‍WSP has also entered into additional lock-up agreements with three institutional shareholders of OIC​.WSP Global says OIC recommended shareholders to accept co's takeover offer to accept WSP's proposed takeover offer, in cash, for 100% of fully paid shares ​.

WSP NZ Acquisition announces intended takeover offer for Opus International Consultants‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - WSP NZ Acquisition Ltd :Gives notice of intention to make full takeover offer for Opus International Consultants Limited‍​.To acquire Opus shares at offer price of NZ$1.78 per Opus share; offer permits payment of dividend of up to 7 cents per share by Opus.

WSP appoints Bruno Roy as CFO

Wsp Global Inc : WSP appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer and makes other executive appointments .Bruno Roy was appointed to position of CFO; nomination marks formal appointment of Alexandre l'Heureux, former CFO to position of CEO.

WSP Global Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

Wsp Global Inc : Q2 earnings per share c$0.52 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.56 . Q2 revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Wsp reports its q2 2016 financial results . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue c$1.546 billion . Full year 2016 financial outlook reiterated . Backlog at q2 of $5.67 billion, up 2.5% compared to q1 2016 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wsp Global terminates efforts to acquire Sweett

Wsp Global Inc : Wsp terminates efforts to acquire sweett . Says confirms that co will not be increasing offer price of 35 pence per sweett share .No further financial offers or overtures to meet with sweett board of directors are planned at this time.

WSP response to the announcement of an offer for Sweett by Currie & Brown Holdings

WSP Global Inc : WSP response to the announcement of an offer for Sweett by Currie & Brown Holdings Limited . Says board of directors of WSP would like to announce that it is currently considering its options .Says will issue a further announcement in due course, in meantime Sweett shareholders are advised to take no action.

WSP reaffirms 2018 financial objectives

: WSP provides an update on its 2015-2018 strategic plan and announces results of annual shareholders' meeting .2018 financial objectives reaffirmed.

WSP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33

WSP Global Inc : Backlog at quarter-end was $5,529.7 million, representing about 10.2 months of revenues, up $330.0 million or 6.3% compared to q4 2015 . WSP delivers good performance in Q1 2016 . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 earnings per share C$0.28 . Q1 revenue C$1.483 billion .Q1 revenue view C$1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

