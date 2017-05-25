West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)
WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
180.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.90 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs183.20
Open
Rs184.95
Day's High
Rs185.00
Day's Low
Rs179.20
Volume
63,718
Avg. Vol
109,596
52-wk High
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
West Coast Paper Mills March-qtr profit rises
May 25 (Reuters) - West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
BRIEF-India's West Coast Paper Mills June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 537.1 million rupees versus profit 149.2 million rupees year ago