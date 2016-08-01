Edition:
Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)

WSUG.DE on Xetra

74.32EUR
5:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-1.18 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
€75.50
Open
€75.31
Day's High
€75.34
Day's Low
€74.24
Volume
7,652
Avg. Vol
17,084
52-wk High
€78.89
52-wk Low
€42.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WashTec H1 revenues increase to 169.2 mln euros
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

WashTec AG : H1 revenues 5.4 pct above prior year . H1 revenues increase to 169.2 million euros ($188.91 million)(prior year: 160.6 mln euros); EBIT at 15.5 million euros (prior year: 13.8 mln euros) . Order backlog as of end of June was slightly above prior year level . Guidance for full year confirmed: revenue increase of about 5 percent with a double-digit ebit margin .Outlook for other key figures published in annual report 2015 also continues to apply.  Full Article

WashTec comments on FY 2016 outlook
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 

WashTec AG:Outlook for FY 2016: significant revenue growth with significant increase in EBIT.FY 2015 reported revenue 340.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 353.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

WashTec gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

WashTec AG:Goal FY 2016: 3 pct - 5 pct revenue increase and still a double-digit EBIT-margin.FY 2015 reported group revenue of 340.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 353.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT-margin estimate 10.7 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

WashTec plans dividend of 1.70 euro per ordinary share
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

WashTec AG:Plans dividend of 1.70 euro per ordinary share.  Full Article

Washtec AG News

Earnings vs. Estimates

