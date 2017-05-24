Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)
3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,953.00
--
--
--
--
605,560
4,333.00
3,365.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Whitbread says senior independent director Ian Cheshire to step down
May 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc
Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia
Whitbread Plc
Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London
Whitbread Plc
Whitbread confident of making good progress this year
Whitbread Plc
UPDATE 1-Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations
Oct 10 Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.