Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whitbread says senior independent director Ian Cheshire to step down

May 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::Ian Cheshire will step down from Whitbread board, and as senior independent director, at end of Whitbread's board meeting on 21 st sept.Adam Crozier, who joined board on April 1, will become senior independent director with effect from end of same meeting.

Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia

Whitbread Plc : Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered . Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East . Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement . Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material .Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia.

Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London

Whitbread Plc :Announces sale and leaseback of its 389-room hub by Premier Inn Hotel in Kings Cross, London.

Whitbread confident of making good progress this year

Whitbread Plc : Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1 . Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market . Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in uk, particularly in london . During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and like for like sales by 2.1% . Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2% . Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for like sales growth recovering to 2.6% .With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain confident of making good progress for full year.