Edition:
India

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,953.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whitbread says senior independent director Ian Cheshire to step down
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::Ian Cheshire will step down from Whitbread board, and as senior independent director, at end of Whitbread's board meeting on 21 st sept.Adam Crozier, who joined board on April 1, will become senior independent director with effect from end of same meeting.  Full Article

Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Whitbread Plc : Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered . Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East . Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement . Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material .Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia.  Full Article

Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Whitbread Plc :Announces sale and leaseback of its 389-room hub by Premier Inn Hotel in Kings Cross, London.  Full Article

Whitbread confident of making good progress this year
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Whitbread Plc : Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1 . Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market . Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in uk, particularly in london . During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and like for like sales by 2.1% . Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2% . Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for like sales growth recovering to 2.6% .With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain confident of making good progress for full year.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Whitbread PLC News

UPDATE 1-Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations

Oct 10 Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.

» More WTB.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials