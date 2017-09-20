Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Westshore Terminals Investment Corp :Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016.Revenues for 2017, unlike 2016, will not include any payments from renegotiated customer contracts.

Westshore Terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp : Westshore terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution . Anticipates it will load about 6.2 million tonnes in Q1 2017 versus 6.8 million tonnes for same period in 2016 . Westshore Terminals Investment- 2017 throughput volumes are anticipated to be 28 - 28.5 million tonnes, up from 27 million tonnes reported in December 2016 . $270 million capital project remains on time and on budget .Westshore Terminals Investment - first new stacker reclaimer to be up in Q2 2017, other 2 new stacker reclaimers to be delivered in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway

Cloud Peak Energy Inc : Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway . Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Both agreements provide that parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected . Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Cloud Peak Energy made upfront payments and also committed to minimum payments through 2018 . Cloud Peak Energy Inc says outstanding undiscounted commitments are approximately $51 million through current two year term of these agreements . Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Outstanding undiscounted commitments are approximately $51 million through current two year term of these agreements . Cloud Peak Energy Inc says both agreements provide that parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected .Cloud Peak Energy - Westshore has certain priority rights on throughput capacity in respect of any export shipments by Cloud Peak Energy through 2024.

Westshore Terminals Investment sets quarterly dividend of C$0.16 per share

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp declares dividend

